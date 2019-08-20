At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following agenda:
• Consider Approval of Minutes dated Aug. 6, 2019
• Consider Board Appointments
Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance -- Reappoint Joyce Knowles to a two-year term expiring Sept. 1, 2021.
Owensboro Human Relations Commission -- Appoint Deanna Endicott-Smith to fill the remainder of an unexpired term which ends Oct. 4, 2019. Appoint Glenn Ashby and Timothy Collier to fill the remainder of unexpired terms which end Dec. 31, 2020. Appoint William Hardesty to a three-year term expiring Aug. 20, 2022.
• Hear second reading of an ordinance adopting a private development policy, establishing requirements for development plan review. Permits, bonds, sidewalks, paving, sewer systems, drainage and other infrastructure and new residential developments.
• Consider first reading of an ordinance annexing to the city of Owensboro a certain unincorporated territory in the county Daviess adjoining the present boundary line of the city, being property currently owned by Kulwant Singh and located at 3310 W. Second St., containing .470 acres.
• Consider a municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an interlocal agreement by and between the city of Owensboro and Daviess County, under the terms of which the 2019 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant funds in the amount of $20,431 will be allocated to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office to purchase 10 tasers, holsters, batteries and cartridges, along with 45 crossfire red dot sights and rifle slings.
• Consider a municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an easement agreement between the city of Owensboro and Owensboro Municipal Utilities, grant perpetual easement for the transmission and distribution of water through a strip of property located on Ebach Street.
• Consider a municipal order declaring property located at 1504 Hathaway St. as surplus and further authorizing the mayor to execute a deed transferring the property for the purposes of economic development. The Community Development Department intends to utilize federal HOME grant funds in the amount of $25,000 to assist Habitat for Humanity construct one (1) single-family home for purposes of providing decent, low-cost housing to eligible citizens.
• Consider Personnel Appointments
Probationary status:
New Hires: Jesse Rhinerson -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Public Works Driver/Sanitation with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective Sept. 3, 2019.
Kevin Schrecker -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Public Works Driver/Sanitation with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective Sept. 3, 2019
Promotional
Seth Abell -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to the position of Public Works Crew Leader with the Public Works Street Department, effective Sept. 2, 2019
Mark Pearre -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to the position of Maintenance Equipment Operator with the Public Works Street Department, effective Sept. 2, 2019
Christopher York -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to the position of Fire Driver/Engineer with the Fire Department, effective Sept. 2, 2019
Regular Status
Caleb Gray -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Public Works crew leader with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective Aug. 19, 2019
Dustin Hamm -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Public Works roadworker with the Public Works Street Department, effective Aug. 19, 2019
John Shown -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to bus driver/dispatcher with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Aug. 19, 2019
Valerie Statts -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to accounting clerk with the Finance Department, effective Aug. 19, 2019
Jeffrey Evans -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective Aug. 19, 2019
Matthew Waits -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective Aug. 19, 2019
• Consider city manager comments
• Consider comments from elected officials
• Consider public comments
