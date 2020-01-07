At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Consider appointing Capt. Richard Peach to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board to a two-year term ending on Jan. 1 2022.
• Consider appointing Maj. David Powell to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board to a three-year term ending on Jan. 1 2023.
• Consider appointing John Gleason to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board to a four-year term ending on Jan. 1 2024.
• Consider appointing Dale Taylor to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board to fill the remainder of an unexpired term ending July 1, 2020.
• Consider appointing Lisa Fulkerson to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board to fill the remainder of an unexpired term ending Oct. 15, 2020.
• Consider closing and abandoning a portion of an alley right-of-way at the rear of 418 and 424 Bolivar Streets at the request of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic church.
• Consider an ordinance amending and updating sections 5-127, 5-129, 5-130, 5-136, and 5-137 of the property maintenance code.
• Consider the first reading of an ordinance annexing property located at 1030 Burlew Blvd.
• Consider the first reading of an ordinance annexing property located at 3509 Fairview Drive.
• Consider the financial report for the period ending Nov. 30, 2019.
• Consider the following personnel appointments:
-- John D. Rudy -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Ground Department, effective Jan. 20, 2020.
-- Sherree L. McCormick -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to revenue clerk with the Finance Department, effective Jan. 27, 2020.
-- Katherine M. Phelps -- Probationary, full time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective Jan. 20, 2020.
-- John W. Preston -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective Jan. 7, 2020.
• Hear comments from City Manager Nate Pagan.
• Hear comments from city commissioners.
• Hear public comments.
