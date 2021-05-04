At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Proclaim Mental Health Month
• Approve the minutes of the April 20 and 22 meetings
• Consider appointing Brent Kelley to the Green River District Board of Health.
• Hold first reading of the 2021-22 city budget.
• Consider approving a municipal order for the city to transfer property at 622 Plum St. to Habitat for Humanity.
• Consider a municipal order to approve the 2021-22 action plan for Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership funds.
• Consider a municipal order to authorize the Mayor to apply for a $12,845 Homeland Security grant for tasers and taser battery packs and taser cartridges for the Owensboro Police Department.
• Consider a municipal order authorizing the retention of on% of all new occupational license fees due to the city, from the salaries and compensation paid to new employees of Metalsa Structural Products Inc. for 10 years, provided the company meets certain criteria in its application to the Kentucky Business Investment Program.
• Consider hiring Mark Pfeifer as probationary, full-time city attorney.
• Consider hiring Kevin D. DeRossitt a probationary, full-time deputy director of Public Works with the Public Works Department.
• Consider hiring Coy M. Murphy as regular, full-time firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department.
• Consider hiring Cody N. Ramburger as regular, full-time firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department.
• Consider hiring Jordan L. Roberts as regular, full-time firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department.
• Consider comments from elected officials and the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.