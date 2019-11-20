At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Heard National Hospice and Palliative Care Month proclamation
• Approved retirement recognitions of Owensboro Fire Department Chief Fire Chief Steve Mitchell and Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Speed
• Approved appointment of new OFD Chief James Howard
• Approved approval of Nov. 5 minutes
• Approved board appointments:
Police and Firefighters’ Retirement Fund Board — Ratify the election of Lloyd Nash to a one-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2020. Reappoint Sharlene Hatfield to a one-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2020.
Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance — appoint Bonnie Reynolds to a two-year term expiring Nov. 19, 2021.
Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — appoint Altaf Merchant to a two-year term expiring Nov. 1, 2021.
•Approved second reading to amend the pay charts to add infrastructure supervisor and applications supervisor, and to remove information technology manager.
•Approved second reading of a budget amendment to provide for bond refunding/issue costs, downtown services, pickleball court project, the addition of one full-time bus driver, two information technology supervisors and removal of one information technology manager, a donation to dog park, year-end payout of surplus dispatch funds and carryovers.
• Approved second reading of an ordinance annexing the property located at 2065 East Parrish Ave., containing 4.527 acres.
•Approved municipal order to allow the mayor to execute a first amendment of the 2016 economic agreement between the city and Alorica Inc.
• Approved municipal order of SYF, Properties, LLC that has consented to the annexation of the property located at 2065 East Parrish Ave, containing 4.527 acres.
• Approved municipal order to enter into an agreement with A+ Leadership, LLC to study economic growth in the downtown and make recommendations to the City to facilitate the continued development of the area.
• Approved personnel appointments:
Michael C. Johnson — regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Owensboro Police Department, effective Nov. 14, 2019
Kyle E. Mullins — regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Owensboro Police Department, effective Nov. 14, 2019
John S. Doucet — regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Owensboro Police Department, effective Nov. 26, 2019
James D. Devine — regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to parkkeeper/maintenance helper with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective Nov. 26, 2019
Michael J. Stinnett — regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to public works bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Nov. 26, 2019
Benjamin R. LaRue — regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Nov. 26, 2019
• Heard city manager comments
• Heard city commissioners’ comments
