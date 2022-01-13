“Shark Tank,” a business reality television series, has been a hit for ABC since it debuted in 2009.
The series shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of five investors, known as “sharks,” who decide whether to invest in their company.
In May, the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. and the Owensboro Small Business Development Center will present a local version of the idea called “GO Pitch.”
The “GO” stand for Greater Owensboro.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the EDC, said “GO Pitch” will be at noon on May 5 before a live audience.
They’re still looking for a venue for the event.
Those eligible to participate include start-ups founded in 2019 or later that have less than $100,000 in revenue.
They must be located in the Owensboro-Daviess County area and all team members must be at least 18.
Those interested have to fill out an intent to submit form on the “GO Pitch” website — edc.owensboro.com/gopitch — by 4 p.m. Feb. 18.
Then, they put together a business plan and turn it in by 4 p.m. on April 1.
Five plans will be selected by a committee to be pitched on May 5.
Johnson said the plan that the judges like best will win $5,000.
Second place is worth $2,500.
And the audience will select a crowd favorite, who will get $1,500.
Questions can be emailed to Jamie Johnson at Jamie.Johnson@uky.edu or Brad Davis at bdavis@owensboro.com.
The business plan needs to be a brief document that outlines the fundamental problem and solutions the business is addressing.
The purpose of the document is to convince the reader that the business is viable and could operate in the real world.
It should include the most interesting and important aspects of the business.
The plan should be no longer than eight pages, not including the cover page.
All pages, except the cover page, need to be numbered.
It should include a company overview, a description of the product or service, a description of the market where it would be sold, a sales strategy, a revenue model and a list of team members and their experience and education.
Johnson said she hopes “GO Pitch” will become an annual event.
The judges will be local entrepreneurs, community stakeholders and investors.
“This is an exciting way for Owensboro and Daviess County to showcase the great entrepreneurial ideas that come from our community, Jamie Johnson, center director at the Owensboro Small Business Development Center, said of the event.
She said, “This should be a really fun event, with local teams pitching their start up or next great business idea to Owensboro’s sharks, who will then be asking questions and giving feedback.”
“The GOEDC believes there is a growing entrepreneurial community in Owensboro,” said Brad Davis, vice president of business development at the EDC, about the reasons for competition.
He added, “We are hoping that the ‘GO Pitch’ competition along with the prize money offered will continue to build and nurture that community of entrepreneurs.”
From 2007 to 2009, the EDC sponsored Owensboro’s Venture Club, which was designed to bring together people who had money to invest with entrepreneurs who had ideas for new companies that needed financing.
It met quarterly for lunch.
It was so successful in its first six months that it didn’t have room on the August 2007 agenda for all the entrepreneurs who wanted to present their ideas.
That meeting drew 50 people. And the EDC was considering having the luncheons more often than quarterly.
But attendance dropped off sharply in 2008, when the Great Recession hit.
Then, in 2009, the EDC announced plans for its first Emerging Ventures Business Plan Competition with a top prize of $15,000.
The contest called for EDC to team with Western Kentucky University to find the best new business plan in the region and then provide the prize money to help with startup costs.
The contest was supposed to be in either the spring or fall of 2008 but was delayed indefinitely by the recession.
