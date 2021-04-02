Owensboro Health has announced that Mark Marsh, currently the president of Health Central Hospital in Orlando, Florida, will become Owensboro Health's new president and CEO on June 7.
Marsh will take up the role as current CEO Greg Strahan retires after five years in the position. Strahan originally announced his retirement in August 2020.
According to a press release from OH, Marsh has served as president of Health Central Hospital since 2016 where he expanded the heart program, achieved national recognition for quality and opened new cancer and rehabilitation centers.
Marsh has around 25 years as a healthcare executive, according to the release.
“I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to building on the incredible history of Owensboro Health,” Marsh said.
