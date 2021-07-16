An Owensboro man who was doing contract work at a Louisville Gas & Electric plant died Thursday after drowning in the Ohio River.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed Friday that Jaxxyn Lee Wood, 19, of Owensboro died Thursday at LG&E's Mill Creek power plant in Louisville. The cause of death was drowning, the coroner's office said.
Louisville Metro police and emergency responders were called to the Mill Creek plant on Dixie Highway at noon Thursday.
In a written statement, Natasha Collins, director of media relations and corporate communications for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities, said a contract dive crew from Bulldog Diving, of Rockport, Indiana, was at the plant to inspect the area around the plant's water intake pipes when the incident occurred.
The LG&E statement says the contract team was working when they lost contact with the diver. Wood's body was recovered later in the day Thursday. Plant operations were suspended Thursday afternoon until early Friday morning for the recovery effort and investigation.
LMPD is investigating the incident, which is standard procedure, LMPD said in a statement.
"This is a tragic loss," Collins said in her statement. "Our hearts to out to the diver's family, friend and co-workers ... We continue to work with local and state agencies as they complete their investigations, and are conducting our own internal investigation as well."
