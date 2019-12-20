Owensboro Municipal Utilities will be relocating its backup control center to a new site.
The Owensboro Utility Commission approved a bid Thursday from VFP Inc., a Cave Spring, Virginia-based company that constructs prefabricated buildings. The building cost is expected to be about $300,000, according to commission documents.
Tim Lyons, OMU delivery director, said the construction is slated to begin in the spring with a tentative completion date of late summer. OMU's current backup control center equipment will then be moved to the new site.
Lyons declined to reveal the location of the new site. The existing backup center property is on the Elmer Smith Station property on East Fourth Street, which will close in June.
The backup center will be wind, earthquake, and fire-resistant and would be capable of stopping a bullet from a 30.06 rifle, according to commission documents. VFP will be responsible for shipping the building and assembling the building on a pad provided by OMU.
VFP beat out Modular Connections, LLC located in Bessemer, Alabama for the bid. The bid for Modular Connections was $325,194. Both bids were opened Nov. 21.
The need for a backup center is mandated by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which enforces compliance with power system operation standards, Lyons said.
Lyons said the backup center would be used if the primary control center located on Tamarack Road was inoperational.
"We have to have another facility in case of a catastrophic situation," he said. "It's more for business continuity."
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
