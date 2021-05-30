Crystal Officer, an Owensboro native and graduate of Owensboro High School, has been named CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation.
Officer will succeed interim executive director, Sandy Ferris, and assume responsibilities on June 1. Ferris retires from Beverly Farm at the end of June, to pursue personal passions and devote time to her family.
Most recently, Officer served as senior vice president for Ada S. McKinley Community Services in Chicago, where she was responsible for the leadership of the company’s Employment and Community Support Services Programs. During her tenure with Ada S. McKinley, her accomplishments include helping to develop and execute an ambitious strategic plan, empowering and building teams, and expanding programs.
Officer began her career, over 20 years ago, as a direct support person (DSP), working with people with developmental disabilities. Since then, she has held leadership positions directing all facets of operations, including training coordinator, support Coordinator, adult day program director, human resources director, operations director, vice president, senior vice president, and executive director for leading companies in the field.
Officer is a graduate of Murray State University. She has served in leadership roles on three boards of directors; a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Greater Washington, D.C. Emerging Leaders Class; holds a Green Belt in Lean Six Sigma; and is a Cleaning Industry Management Certification Expert. She enjoys playing tennis, writing, and playing the cello. Officer is a mother of two daughters and is passionate about mentoring and empowering others.
Beverly Farm Foundation is a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities. Beverly Farm is a planned community that nearly 400 individuals with Developmental and Intellectual disabilities call home. There are homes and jobs, a recreation center with a pool, full dining facility; there is an equestrian center, shops, a pavilion, all kinds of activities, medical services, therapies, and much more. Cottages, group homes, apartments, and community-based options make up the landscape, people make it home.
— Submitted
