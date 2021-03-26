Owensboro Public Schools has announced graduation dates for its three high schools.
Owensboro Innovation Academy will host commencement at 6 p.m. on May 16 at Owensboro Christian Church.
Emerson Academy students will graduate at 6 p.m. May 17 in the Owensboro High School auditorium.
Owensboro High School will host graduation ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. on May 18 at Rash Stadium. Rain dates are May 19, 20 and 21.
The school system hasn't yet decided how many people will be allowed to attend. That information will be shared with families as it becomes available, according to the district.
