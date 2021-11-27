Valarie M. Roberts, known as the state’s “Etiquette Lady” and founder of The Good Manners Club LLC, will showcase civility, manners, and politeness to the entire nation.
Roberts will be featured as a guest star in the TLC hit show “1000-lb Sisters,” which will premiere at 9 p.m. Monday.
The show, which has recently started airing its third season, stars the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy, navigating their successes and struggles with their weight loss journeys while balancing out their relationships with their family and other loved ones.
Roberts started her business about 20 years ago — focusing on teaching manners and lessons for children, before eventually “snowballing” and branching out into teaching employees in other business capacities such as hotels and real estate companies.
“I’ve been able to teach and meet people all over America now,” Roberts said.
Roberts, a fan of the show, received the call from the show’s producers earlier this year, with the initial plan to have Roberts travel out to Dixon where the sisters live in Webster County. However, Roberts had other ideas in mind and wanted to push the sisters out of their comfort zone while still keeping the “Kentucky element” by suggesting to film at The Miller House, which is located at 301 E. 5th St in Owensboro.
“It was so exciting (and) so flattering at the same time,” Roberts said.
Production for the episode wrapped in June, with the focus of the segment being on the sisters having an afternoon tea lesson for their mother, who was also in attendance, for Mother’s Day.
Roberts notes that some people have some assumptions about etiquette courses, but rather are supposed to give folks an opportunity to showcase them in a more professional setting with others.
“I think one of the big misconceptions is that etiquette means that you have to have your pinkies up in the air, or your noses up in the air, or that it’s some type of snooty thing,” Roberts said. “It’s actually a set of skills that just increases your professionalism. It’s actually supposed to be more of a social equalizer and not a social divider.”
Though Roberts has been teaching these types of courses for years, it was her inexperience that made her find her calling in this business.
“I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth. I didn’t grow up knowing or learning etiquette myself,” Roberts said. “...When I entered the professional world, I saw a lack of my social skills and a lack of development there. I also was a homeschool kid, and I don’t mean to offend any homeschoolers, but homeschooling is much different now than it was back when I was a kid. But I didn’t have the social interaction that my peers got at the time.”
Roberts recalls the pinnacle moment of when she decided to go into the etiquette trade when she was married to a car dealer and attended a formal dinner at a four-star restaurant in Las Vegas.
“I sat down at the table and literally didn’t know what to do,” Roberts said. “I didn’t know which fork to use — I didn’t know anything and it was so overwhelming for me that I couldn’t enjoy my night. I couldn’t enjoy that experience because I was so nervous and insecure about what I was saying and what I was doing …. Actually, at a certain point in the meal — our waiter came over and took my napkin off the table and unraveled it and laid it across my lap for me. I was so embarrassed….”
Roberts made it her goal to never have that type of situation occur again and followed up on that promise, eventually becoming trained and certified at Georgetown University in their business, social, and dining etiquette program and The Etiquette Institute in St. Louis.
Now, being able to meet these television reality stars up close and personal, Roberts admits that it wasn’t full of excitement at first but the sisters’ personalities broke the awkward tension.
“It’s a little intimidating and I’m sure they felt the same way about me because of what I teach....,” Roberts said. “But, they’re funny … and I laughed about the whole time and they are truly funny. These aren’t lines that the producers are feeding them. They’re witty people and that’s why they have this show and that’s why the show is successful. ...This is not really meant to be taken seriously. This is just all in fun….”
While Roberts knew it was the sisters’ first time having this type of experience, they passed the test for the most part.
“I think they did well while I was there — you know, everyone wants to do well in front of the teacher,” Roberts laughed. “Now behind my back, I heard some giggling and laughing so I’m not sure exactly what happened behind my back. But I’ll be tuning in to watch….”
For more information on the show, visit tlc.com/tv-shows/1000-lb-sisters/.
