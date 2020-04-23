Brionna Greer’s idea to start a local Facebook group to adopt 2020 high school seniors wasn’t a new concept but it has been embraced since being created on Monday night.
In less than 48 hours, the Facebook group —Owensboro’s #AdoptASenior2020 — has grown to more than 1,100 members.
Greer said she volunteered to start the page after a parent shared that states such as Tennessee and Georgia had created similar social media campaigns for their seniors.
“I thought I could bring one to Owensboro just for the seniors of Owensboro,” Greer said. “So it’s actually a nationwide idea.”
Classrooms have been vacant since March 13 — the last day in-person teaching was held because of concerns of spreading the novel coronavirus.
Although tentative dates were initially set for students to return to class, the decision was made Monday for schools not to reopen until August.
Greer, a 21-year-old Kentucky State University junior who graduated from Owensboro High School in 2017, said she felt for the seniors who are missing out on rites of passage such as graduation, prom and other senior activities.
Greer added that she was faced with the possibility of not attending graduation with her fellow classmates.
“I had to make the decision to walk the line or go to my state track meet,” Greer said. “I remember that night my heart being so heavy not knowing if I would be able to walk the line. I was able to get back in time but it was just the stress of having to think about that. So I can’t imagine what the seniors are going through right now.”
Owensboro’s #AdoptASenior2020 page is open to all seniors attending Owensboro, Daviess County and Catholic high schools.
Seniors who are “adopted” add photos and include a brief bio about themselves as well as future goals.
For example, OHS senior Camecia Talbott posted, “I am a senior at Owensboro High School. I will be graduating with a 4.1 in the top of my class. I’ve been in National Honors Society for the last 4 years, it was a blessing to be serving and helping out in the community. I love working with special need kids, and tutoring other kids. I got accepted to attend University of Louisville. I want to further my career and be a special needs teacher. (That’s) what my passion is. As long as I keep aiming high and keep my eyes on the prize I know I’ll succeed to nothing but greatness.”
And then Melissa Hargus Franey submitted this post about her son, “This is my senior, Preston Franey. He goes to Apollo High School and will be attending Brescia this fall on an academic and baseball scholarship. He has always had a passion for sports and we are so proud of his hard work on and off the field.”
Greer said she didn’t anticipate the page to grow as fast as it did.
“It’s actually gotten a lot of attention that I didn’t expect,” Greer said. “So I’ve been happy with the results.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
