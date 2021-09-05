Owensboro shouldn’t host ‘Fear Expo’
More fear? Is the fear that came on us from COVID-19 enough for us, or do we need some more from “The Fear” expo? (The Messenger-Inquirer reported Sept. 1 on the Fear Expo Live coming Jan. 21-23 to the Owensboro Convention Center).
Owensboro leaders, for the most part, have done a good job of landing expos and conventions that have been a benefit to Owensboro’s businesses and restaurants. The benefits, other than finances from booking, from “The Fear” are negative and unproductive.
When you give honor to fear and ghosts, you are inviting in the king of ghosts — the devil.
Owensboro has always been a city of churches, honoring God and His son Jesus, and God has blessed the city year after year.
If I am fearful of anything, it is the removal of God’s covering over the city.
Jim Wagner
Owensboro
