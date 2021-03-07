Burlington Stores is planning to open a store in Gateway Commons next month.
Last week, the discount chain said it plans to open 100 new stores this year.
And it plans to reach 2,000 stores at some future date.
The chain has a little more than 750 now.
• Dollar Tree is also in an expansion mode.
The company said it plans to open 600 stores and renovate 1,250 Family Dollar stores this year.
The 600 stores include 400 Dollar Tree stores and 200 Family Dollar stores.
• DNP Program Studies released a study last week on the “Places With The Best and Worst Nursing Homes in America.”
Kentucky came in at No. 9.
• But we didn’t fair as well in CareerCloud’s study on the “Best States for Remote Job Seekers.”
We came in dead last in the “most remote friendly jobs” category.
And that’s important because the study expects remote jobs to grow by 16% by 2028.
The most common remote job?
Accountant.
• Spectrum said last week that it has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 Mbps in Evansville, Owensboro and several neighboring communities.
• AAA said last week that gas prices in western Kentucky climbed another eight cents.
The average price here was $2.414 a gallon.
National prices are 28 cents higher than they were a year ago and the highest they’ve been since August 2019, the report said.
But AAA said if refineries resume normal operations after last month’s storms and “if crude oil prices show signs of stability, motorists may see some relief at the pump towards the end of the month.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301
