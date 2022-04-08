The Owensboro Symphony will perform on April 16 at 7 p.m. the fourth concert of its 56th season, "Superheroes: Avengers, Superman, Mahler and More." This concert features the iconic movie theme from "Superman" by John Williams. Another famous film score to be performed was composed by Danny Elfman, the theme from "Batman." Rounding off the superhero themes will be Alan Silvestri’s "Captain America March." Before the Superheroes concert on April 16, attendees are encouraged to join Troy Quinn in Cannon Hall from 6:15 to 6:40 p.m. for a special pre-concert conversation. Tickets for the April 16 concert may be purchased by calling 270-684-0661 or online at OwensboroSymphony.org. Ticket prices begin at $48 for adults and $15.50 for students. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

 

