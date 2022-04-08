The Owensboro Symphony will perform on April 16 at 7 p.m. the fourth concert of its 56th season, "Superheroes: Avengers, Superman, Mahler and More." This concert features the iconic movie theme from "Superman" by John Williams. Another famous film score to be performed was composed by Danny Elfman, the theme from "Batman." Rounding off the superhero themes will be Alan Silvestri’s "Captain America March." Before the Superheroes concert on April 16, attendees are encouraged to join Troy Quinn in Cannon Hall from 6:15 to 6:40 p.m. for a special pre-concert conversation. Tickets for the April 16 concert may be purchased by calling 270-684-0661 or online at OwensboroSymphony.org. Ticket prices begin at $48 for adults and $15.50 for students. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Owensboro Symphony to perform superhero-themed concert April 16
In summer 2020, The New York Times coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer was the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's local unemployment coverage from that time period; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header. Click on "Out Of Work In America" to go to the full
