At its Board of Control meeting this week, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association made a few key decisions regarding sites for upcoming state championship events — and Owensboro is getting in on the action.
Already home to high-quality tournaments like the All ‘A’ Classic and 2-A Championships in varying sports, Owensboro hasn’t served as regular host to a KHSAA state-level event since the state softball tournament left Jack C. Fisher Park after 2018. Since then, the park has received a tremendous makeover and, quite honestly, would be a top-level site in the future.
Instead, the KHSAA — in an attempt to appease critics after changing the qualifying rules for its golf state championships in 2019 — is trying something new.
The association is adopting its first-ever “state first round” to be held at three different sites throughout the state. Now, region runner-up squads will have the chance to advance once again, along with 10 individuals instead of seven.
As a result, Owensboro Country Club will host the 1st-through-4th Regions for the first round of state this fall.
There’s not a better place to host western Kentucky’s premier high school golfing athletes than Owensboro, if only for a little while.
With how much pride city officials have in promoting sports tourism in Owensboro, it’s a surprise that the KHSAA hasn’t opted to set up shop in a more permanent manner in other areas. Louisville and Lexington remain the de facto host sites for most state championship-level events.
Nevertheless, Owensboro has always reveled in having the opportunity to show off — and there will at least be another opportunity this fall.
For the other first-round golf events, the 5th-through-8th Regions will compete at Heritage Hill Golf Course in Shepherdsville, and the 9th-through-12th Regions will play at Winchester Country Club.
Of course, the final rounds of both the boys’ and girls’ state tournaments will still be held down the road at Bowling Green Country Club.
That’s not the only location decision the KHSAA’s Board of Control made, either.
They also opted to keep the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 state basketball tournament at Rupp Arena through 2028.
When Meade County won the 3rd Region Tournament this past season, the Lady Waves carried with them some of the strongest support in the state. In fact, Meade County’s second-round matchup against Bullitt East on March 11 helped draw an announced attendance of 6,790 — a Rupp Arena record and the third-largest crowd for any girls’ session at any site.
Though neither the boys’ nor girls’ state basketball tournaments will ever completely fill Rupp Arena, there’s something special about growing up in Kentucky and getting to play on that floor. Other, smaller venues might serve as a better “visual” for a fuller building, but nothing truly compares.
Keeping the girls’ tournament at Rupp ensures that Meade County — and other community-backed schools throughout the commonwealth — will have that same chance. Just listen to the post-game press conferences at the state tournament, even from the losing side, and it becomes abundantly clear that they relish in that opportunity.
Win your region in basketball, and you’ll get to play in vaunted Rupp Arena.
Win your region in golf, and if you’re in western Kentucky, you’ll play a first-round state event at Owensboro Country Club.
Both are wins for the KHSAA and its student-athletes.
