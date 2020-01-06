Hughes is confident 8th grader for OHS Lady Devils

A'Lyrica Hughes didn't play like her age for Owensboro High School on Friday night.
Hughes had a significant role in OHS's 37-35 upset of Apollo in a 9th District game at OHS. It was almost four years to the day since OHS had last beaten Apollo.
Hughes was the only double-figure scorer in the game with 17 points, and she hit four 3-pointers along the way. Not a bad showing for an eighth-grader in a pressure-packed game.
"It was a district game, I just wanted to show them who I am," Hughes said afterwards. "Everybody was saying we were going to lose and stuff. I just went out there and played."
OHS wanted to get the ball in Hughes' hands often against Apollo. Hughes took 16 of Owensboro's 37 shots in the game. She was 4-of-8 from 3-point range and made two more shots from the floor.
"I had confidence in myself," Hughes said. "I was mostly jump shooting. I can drive but I feel confident in my shot now."
Hughes thought OHS playing good defense was a key against Apollo.
"Keep our heads up and play as a team," Hughes said. "We've got to play together."
The Lady Devils are 4-8 this season.
Hughes averaged 10.1 points a game so far while hitting 9-of-29 from 3-point range for 31% and 24-of-41 from the free-throw line for 58.5%.
The 5-foot-6 Hughes has been a starter at guard this season, and she is a confident player.
"We knew she could start, she could score, she could handle the basketball," OHS girls' coach Jansen Locher said. "She can do a little bit of everything. She can shoot the ball, handle it, drive, she can play defense. We tell them we're going to start whoever gives us the best chance to win. The older girls even know it too, she gives us the best chance to win, so we've got to make sure she's in."
These Lady Devils understand for they to have any success the best playmakers have to be on the floor.
"We brought her up for the reason, come be a playmaker," Locher said. "We thought we were going to have a few more pieces to add that were injured. She had to take more minutes. To bring A'Lyrica up she had to forfeit her eighth grade year playing at the middle school, that's hard for a girl to do, that's her friends that she plays with and stuff."
Hughes has picked up additional minutes, and she seems comfortable to make plays when she has the chance. She's thrown a few passes behind the back for assists, doing it in a jayvee game Thursday and Friday against Apollo.
"She's done it several times this year and hadn't caught the pass," Locher said. "Whenever it goes it looks beautiful. She works on that, she's got a natural feel for it. It kind of got the crowd going the other night when we were down."
