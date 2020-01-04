Owensboro High School was in a mood to jump around in celebration of its girls' basketball win Friday night.
The Lady Devils held off Apollo 37-35 for their first win between the 9th District teams since 2016. Apollo had won nine straight against the Lady Devils.
No wonder OHS coach Jansen Locher was pumping his fists in the air after the final horn at the OHS gym sealed the victory for the Lady Devils.
"We play them all the time. We know what they're going to do, they know what we're going to do," Locher said. "They missed some shots, we came up with some big rebounds."
OHS had to withstand two Apollo shots in the final 45 seconds.
Each time OHS grabbed the rebound and was fouled.
Tamia Smith made the front end of one bonus free-throw shooting trip. Lyric Lawrence made the front end of the second bonus free-throw shooting opportunity.
Those proved to be the winning points for OHS.
"If we hold teams under 50 points we know we have a chance," Locher said.
Apollo watched a double-digit lead slip away in the second quarter when it made just one shot from the floor, a 3 by Addison Carter and scored four points total.
Apollo was up 20-15 at the half.
"We knew if it was a single-digit game at halftime we were going to be in it," Locher said.
Apollo also had trouble in the decisive fourth quarter, when it scored just five points.
The Lady Devils went to 4-8. They had lost seven of their previous eight games. They fell 73-49 to Grant County in the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic on December 28.
"Ever since we went to Murray we came back and had practices where they really bought into what we were doing," Locher said. "I can't take credit for this. My assistant coaches did such a good job of preparing them, watching film, telling them what each girl was going to do."
OHS eighth-grader Alrycia Hughes led all scorers with 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers. No one else on either team reached double digits in scoring.
Apollo made 13-of-41 from the floor for 31.7%. The E-Gals were 5-of-16 from 3 for 31%. They were 4-of-10 from the free-throw line.
OHS made 9-of-13 free throws, hit 12-of-39 from the floor and 4-of-9 from 3. The Lady Devils outrebounded Apollo 33-32. Apollo had 13 turnovers to eight for OHS.
Apollo fell to 7-4.
APOLLO|16-4-10-5 _ 35
OWENSBORO7-8-11-11 _ 37
Apollo (35) _ Daugherty 9, Curry 7, Carter 6, Dunn 6, Sanders 3, Beaty 2, Floyd 2.
Owensboro (37) _ Hughes 17, Smith 6, Gonzo 6, Lawrence 4, Harbalikuva 2, Williams 2.
