OHS girls' swim team has a winning formula this season

Owensboro High School has taken doing a lot of good work without a lot of people to a new level in girls' swimming.
The Lady Devils don't have a lot of numbers overall but do have some top-quality individuals who allow them to get a lot of first, second and third places in meets.
"This team is so unique, they specialize in different events," OHS coach Brad Schmied said. "To get nine first places, you need five girls who can cover all nine individual events, we have that. We actually have eight who can cover events, and we're able to do first-second, first-third. When we do those Louisville meets people ask who's Owensboro, cause Owensboro is top three in everything. A lot of schools can't do that."
A state power like Sacred Heart has 70 swimmers, and Second Region power Bowling Green has large numbers also. OHS has 15 swimmers on its roster.
Seniors Julia Smith and Samantha Phillips are leading the way, and they both have regional championships to their credit from 2019.
Other top swimmers for OHS include Paige Neal, Abby Warren, Addison Callis and Kara Bane Luckett.
"It's worked out, as the ones who swam year-around grew up they naturally went to whatever event is good for them," Schmied said. "Our distance swimmer and butterfly is Samantha. We've got our sprinters in Julia and Paige, our breaststroke and IM in Addison. It's just the way it worked out. It's so unique to have five swimmers who cover every event and you have no holes. We're able to put them in their events, they love it, they can swim their events in big meets. We have the top three and almost everywhere. It's unbelievable how good this team is. Behind them is a crop who will be in the top five."
This is Schmied's third year as head coach, and he looks closely at numbers in events so he can see how best to place the OHS swimmers.
"It was a matter of using them strategically to use them the right way we can showcase them," Schmied said. "That's what I try to do, manage them in a way we're in position to dominate a meet, regardless of if we win a meet overall. You know who dominates a meet if you finish first in every single event."
Smith is a true veteran of this group, having been in the OHS program since sixth grade.
"Last year was one of my best years," Smith said. "We swept the relays in region, our goal was to beat Bowling Green in all three.
We got the region record in the medley relay. We scored as many points as we could have."
OHS finished third as a team in the regional meet, but it had several state qualifiers, and it had some big regional wins.
"Here region is almost like a state competition, you're close with your head to head rivals," Smith said. "Region is a really big deal here."
Having small numbers on the team make it important for younger swimmers to score points in their events.
"If one person doesn't bring their A-game, that loses us a bunch of points because we have such a small team," Phillips said. "Everybody has to be giving their best effort. They know if it's a big meet, if you're seeded second and go down to fourth, you can't really do that. Having that pressure on the younger swimmers helps them push."
There is a good sense of camaraderie for the OHS girls, in part because they have a smaller team.
"We're very close as a team," Smith said. "We don't have the numbers that other teams do, but what we do have is the talent, we are very lucky to have the talent and the caliber of people on our team that we do."
OHS won the City-County meet a week ago and has won two other bigger meets in western Kentucky.
"Right now in the season we're right where we need to be, but we should be a lot faster for February," Phillips said.
February is when this season's regional meet will take place. Breaking records and leaving a legacy are important for senior year swimmers, Schmied said.
Both Smith and Phillips think this team will be remembered for the wins and times its individuals have put up the last couple of seasons.
"We have a small team, but we're still up there," Phillips said.
"We might not have as many numbers, but the impact that our team is leaving," Smith said, "I think people can look back on the team we have, and those records are going to be there a long time."
