Owensboro High School needed a little time to shake off Christmas break on Friday night.
The Red Devils upended Apollo 65-36 in a 9th District boys' basketball matchup at the OHS gym. OHS hadn't played since December 28, an 81-57 win over North Hardin in the Purples Holiday Classic in Bowling Green.
"We hadn't played in a week, this is our first home game in about three weeks," OHS coach Rod Drake said. "We were a little anxious I'd say. We didn't have school today so that makes a difference. With our team we can sub in and get a spark going."
That happened with Tucker Hagan and Matt Brown in the second quarter. Hagan made a pair of 3-pointers, grabbed two rebounds and blocked a shot in the second quarter. Brown had a couple of rebounds and made a 3 as well.
Hagan finished with a game-high 19 pioints while Amari Wales added 10.
"I'm glad Tucker was hitting, he was more aggressive," Drake said.
OHS led 31-19 at halftime. The Red Devils put together a 15-0 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Jaiden Greathouse was major in the third quarter and early in the fourth before
See OHS/Page C3
OHS played its bench most of the final period. Greathouse scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds unofficially.
OHS made 23-of-49 from the floor for 46.9 percent unofficially. OHS also blocked seven shots.
"We had a stretch where we blocked four or five shots," Drake said.
Apollo was led by Cameron Frantz with 11 points.
The Red Devils (9-5) now head to Elizabethtown, which is unbeaten at 8-0. OHS will also face Ohio County (11-1) at Hartford on Tuesday.
OHS hopes to get up and down the floor in those games, like it did against Apollo.
"We like to play fast-paced," Drake said. "We'd like to make more layups than we did tonight.
APOLLO 9-10-8-9 -- 36
OWENSBORO 15-16-21-13 -- 65
Apollo (36) -- Frantz 11, Wilson 8, St. Claire 5, Hamilton 5, Bowman 3, Ash 2, Girvin 2.
Owensboro (65) -- Hagan 19, Greathouse 14, Wales 10, Brown 7, Carbon 5, Pendleton 4, Hayden 2, Dickinson 2, Powell 2,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.