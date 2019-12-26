Heading into the 2019-20 high school basketball season, the Owensboro High School Red Devils knew they had a trio of big men that could make all the difference in their hopes to capture a second consecutive 3rd Region title.
Seniors Isaac Humphrey and Jaiden Greathouse and sophomore Gavin Wimsatt make up the collective inside presence for the Red Devils, with each bringing something different to the table.
As a whole, however, OHS coach Rod Drake feels he has one of the biggest advantages in the area at his disposal.
"We've emphasized our point from the beginning of the year to get the ball inside," Drake said. "Especially in our area, we have two of the best inside scorers with Gavin and Jaiden. With Isaac, who's able to guard the more athletic post guys, they complement each other.
"I think we have a big strength with those guys, against other teams in the area."
Heading into last weekend's Century Mortgage Derby City Jam in Louisville, the Red Devils were led by Wimsatt's 15 points per game, in addition to the 6-foot-3 forward's eight rebounds per outing.
Greathouse, a 6-foot bulldozer, adds 14.2 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game.
Though both players missed early-season practices due to Owensboro's deep football playoff run, Drake's been pleased with how quickly they've acclimated to the hardwood.
"We had two all-region performers with Jaiden and Gavin last year," Drake said. "Obviously, that was gonna be a point of emphasis -- getting them the ball. They both play football, but they're getting back into the feel of things.
"With the numbers they put up together, they're gonna be hard to stop."
Humphrey, a 6-3 forward who's already signed to play baseball for the University of Louisville, adds six points and six boards per game.
According to Drake, all three have skill sets that allow him to switch things up depending on matchups.
"Isaac's better at starting the game, so if he gets something going, we can keep him in there," Drake said. "We can bring Jaiden in off the bench and change it up. He brings that toughness and energy, he takes charges, he gives us a lot. For Gavin, the spotlight's on him, so he's gonna draw a lot of attention.
"Those guys can all play off of each other."
OHS split its four tournament games last weekend, giving the Red Devils a 7-3 record heading into tonight's matchup against South Warren in the Purples Holiday Classic. According to Drake, the competitive schedule will only benefit his squad.
"We've played some tough competition," he said. "We play against a lot of different styles of basketball, which is what I like to do. We've played pretty well. People think we've got a lot of guys coming back, which we do, but we have a lot of inexperienced guys, too."
Along with the contributions from junior guard Amari Wales (12.2 ppg), senior guard Tucker Hagan (6.8 ppg) and freshman point guard Kenyatta Carbon (6.8 ppg), Drake expects big things from the Red Devils' big men moving forward.
"The upside is high," he said. "They're gonna continue to get better. It's kind of unique because Jaiden and Isaac are both a little undersized, but you can't measure their heart."
