Both Apollo bowling teams and the Daviess County boys' team are looking to be strong regional contenders, with sights set on reaching the KHSAA State Bowling Tournament.
Bowling teams have been in action for several weeks throughout the state. Regional tournaments will start in late January.
APOLLO
Emma Workman is one of nine seniors who have helped Apollo to an 8-0 start against Region 1 teams. Both the boys and girls teams have that identical record.
"This has us looking like a strong region contender on both sides," Apollo coach Kerry Gatton said.
Workman was last year's Region 1 singles champion, and she was third in the KHSAA State Tournament. Laura Head is also a top returnee for Apollo as a senior.
Ryan Gatton and Chance Jones are leading the way on the boys' side, with both averaging over 200.
Those four bowlers should be regional singles contenders.
Apollo's girls' team has been to the state tournament three straight years.
"They should definitely make another run with how they are bowling," Kerry Gatton said.
Apollo's other seniors are Evan Overall, Blake Meserve, Haley Kost, Madelynn Napier and Jaiden Strong
DAVIESS COUNTY
Seniors Briar Harper and Jon Royal will lead the way for Daviess County. Harper was third in the region last year.
"Daviess County has a strong boys' team again," DC coach Byron Johnson said. "The last two seasons, we have finished in the top four at state, so we have a veteran team."
Juniors CJ Snyder and Seth Payne should also do well in regionals.
Jasmine Parm, Taylor Curry and Madilyn Phelps will form a strong nucleus for the girls' team.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Jarred Deno is a senior who has been on the team for six years and is Catholic's top bowler. Deno should do well in regionals.
Aaron Self and Ashton McCarty are other returning boys' bowlers for Catholic. Lauren Hoover is a senior girls' bowler
OWENSBORO
Cesilia Urbina was seventh in the regional singles last season, and she is on the OHS roster for her sophomore season. Savanah Yarber returns for her senior season. Sophomore Lillian Cook is also back.
Alex Keller is also on the roster for his senior season with OHS.
OHIO COUNTY
The Ohio County teams will be inexperienced with only a handful of returning bowlers.
Alex Farris, Austin Sexton, Evie Wiles, Kyle Quisenberry, Ashton Farris, Austin Baize, Axel Roman and Emma Wiles are the returning Ohio County bowlers.
