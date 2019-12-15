Sophomore forward Gavin Wimsatt poured in 22 points and was named Player of the Game as Owensboro turned back Castle (Ind.) 60-46 in the opening game of inaugural Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn River City Roundup on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Featuring a balanced attack, OHS also got 12 points from Amari Robinson-Wales and 11 points from Reis Dickinson.
Owensboro led 29-24 at intermission, then put Castle away with a 17-6 third-quarter run.
Junior guard Isaiah Swope scored 19 points to pace the Knights, who slipped to 2-2.
OHS, which was coming off a Friday night win over Daviess County, improved to 4-1.
CASTLE 12-12-6-16 -- 46
OWENSBORO 12-17-17-14 -- 60
Castle (46) -- Swope 19, Nunge 4, Gaw 4, Simmons 4, Watson 4, Mitchell 3, Heubner 2, Niemus 2, Moore 2, Hancock 1, Brock 1.
Owensboro (60) -- Wimsatt 22, Robinson-Wales 12, Dickinson 11, Brown 7, Humphrey 6, Carbon 2.
OHIO COUNTY 68, EVANSVILLE CENTRAL 59
The relentless Eagles climbed off the mat after falling behind 11-0 -- storming back to defeat the Bears and remain undefeated.
Ohio County (4-0) trailed 19-9 after the first period, but outscored Central 19-7 in the second period to take a 28-26 halftime edge. The Eagles maintained control over the final 16 minutes.
Power forward and Game MVP Shane Frady paced Ohio County with 18 points. Point guard Tripp Manning and shooting guard Grant Tichenor each scored 12.
Henry Brown and Braydon Madison each scored 14 to pace Evansville Central.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL 19-7-15-18 -- 59
OHIO COUNTY 9-19-19-21 -- 68
Evansville Central (59) -- Brown 14, Madison 14, Mears 10, Johnson 7, Herdes 6, Windle 5, Byrd 3.
Ohio County (68) -- Frady 18, Manning 12, Tichenor 12, Decker 9, Pharris 8, Lewis 6, Renfrow 2, Davis 1.
JOHN HARDIN 81, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 50
The Bulldogs showed why they are considered a top-five team in the state with a 31-point rout of the Aces.
Trevon Harris led the way with 17 points and game MVP Devon Rogers added 16. Alex Matthews scored 15 points and Jalen Tyus tossed in 11.
John Hardin (5-0) led 18-9 at the first break and outscored Catholic 23-15 in the second quarter to seize a 41-24 advantage by intermission.
The Aces (3-2) were paced by sophomore point guard Brian Griffith's 16 points. Andrew Riney scored 13 and Gray Weaver added 11.
Sophomore forward Ji Webb injured an ankle early in the first half and did not play in the second half.
JOHN HARDIN 18-23-18-22 -- 81
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9-15-15-11 -- 50
John Hardin (81) -- Harris 17, Rogers 16, Matthews 15, Tyus 11, Murrell 8, Montgomery 7, Stone 3, Williams 2, Barnes 2.
Owensboro Catholic (50) -- Griffith 15, Riney 13, Weaver 11, McFarland 5, Hartz 4, Webb 1, Scales 1.
FOREST PARK (IND.) 70, APOLLO 57
Sophomore point guard Drew Howard earned Player of the Game honors by scoring 23 points to lead the Rangers past the Eagles.
Isaac Uebelhar added 21 points and Jacob Simon added 16 for Forest Park, which improved to 4-0.
Apollo, which slipped to 0-5, got 15 points from Malik Wilson and 14 from Cameron Frantz.
FOREST PARK 10-22-8-23 -- 70
APOLLO 15-14-11-17 -- 57
Forest Park (70) -- Howard 23, I. Uebelhar 21, Simon 16, Nalley 5, Leonard 3, C. Uebelhar 2.
Apollo (57) -- Wilson 15, Frantz 14, Hamilton 8, Ash 7, Kelly 6, St. Claire 5, Bowman 2.
TELL CITY (IND.) 47, DAVIESS COUNTY 36
Game MVP Keaton Lloyd scored 10 points as the Marksman built a 19-point lead and turned back a late challenge by the Panthers.
Daviess County scored only 10 points in the first half, but mounted a strong rally in the fourth quarter to twice cut its deficit to seven, before Tell City (2-3) closed it out.
Logan Hillard scored 12 and Ryan Thomson added 10 to pace the Panthers, who dropped to 2-4.
TELL CITY 9-10-14-14 -- 47
DAVIESS COUNTY 6-4-6-20 -- 36
Tell City (47) -- Lloyd 10, Pruitt 9, Noble 8, Chestnut 7, Tran 7, Mathena 6.
Daviess County (36) -- Hillard 12, Thomson 10, Humphreys 6, Stratton 4, Johnson 4.
