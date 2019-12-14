In a thriller between two of the top girls' high school basketball teams in the 3rd Region, Owensboro Catholic held off Apollo down the stretch to post a 50-48 victory Friday night at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Aces shot in front by two on a 3-pointer by Caroline Reid with just under two minutes to play.
The E-Gals had a chance to win it just before the final horn, but Amber Dunn missed a corner 3 and Catholic's Hannah McKay secured the rebound to wrap it up.
"We fought and fought, kept digging," OCHS coach Michael Robertson said.
"We stepped up when we needed to at the end.
"We took better care of the basketball, and it's about time. We didn't play a great game, but we did just enough to win it -- Caroline's shot was huge."
Apollo got a pair of power baskets on the interior from Amari Sanders and a basket in the lane by Dunn in a 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter -- pushing in front 42-37.
Catholic answered with a 7-0 spurt of its own, which included a 3-pointer from Spencer Harvey, to reclaim the lead, 44-42.
Apollo scored six of the next nine points -- taking a 48-47 lead on a 15-footer by Dunn at 1:28 -- but the E-Gals would not score again.
The first half was tightly contested throughout, with Catholic holding a 12-10 advantage at the first break and Apollo securing a 26-25 edge by intermission.
Catherine Head came up big for Catholic, making all five of her 3-point attempts to finish with a game-best 15 points. Hannah McKay added 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
"Catherine really shot the ball well for us," Robertson said. "That was great to see.
Apollo had stellar performances, as well, with Dunn scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds, Amaya Curry scoring 13 points, and Sanders coming off the bench to produce 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Catholic finished 15-of-42 for 36% and made just half of its 24 free throws, but made up for it by committing only five turnovers.
The E-Gals were 20-of-44 from the floor for 45%, but hit only 3-of-8 foul shots (38%). Apollo outrebounded the Lady Aces by a 38-27 margin, but was victimized by 16 floor errors.
APOLLO|10-16-10-12 -- 48
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC|12-13-12-13 -- 50
Apollo (48) -- Dunn 13, Curry 13, Sanders 10, Daugherty 6, Carter 6.
Owensboro Catholic (50) -- Head 15, McKay 14, Harvey 8, Henning 6, Reid 3, Maggard 2, Conkright 2.
