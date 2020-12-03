The Kentucky men’s basketball team has rescheduled its previously postponed game against Detroit Mercy for 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at Rupp Arena.
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 27, the second day of the Bluegrass Showcase, but was postponed. The Titans didn’t participate in any games that week due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
SEC Network will televise the rescheduled matchup.
Kentucky went 1-1 in its first two Bluegrass Showcase games, winning the season opener against Morehead State 81-45, but lost to Richmond, now ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, 76-64.
The headliner for Big Blue Nation will be the return of Brad Calipari, a former UK guard and son of UK head coach John Calipari who is entering his second season with the Titans. He averaged 6.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in his first season with Detroit Mercy and was second on the team with 46 3-pointers.
Tickets and parking permits for the original Nov. 27 date with Detroit Mercy will be valid for the rescheduled game against the Titans and ticket holders do not need to take further action. Mobile ticket management features will be available to season ticket holders through their My UK Account.
WKU men’s basketball game rescheduled for Sunday
The Western Kentucky men’s basketball home game against Mississippi Valley State has been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 28, but has been moved up due to the recent cancelations on WKU’s schedule.
The WKU ticket office has finished season ticket allocations. Fans will receive an email and a phone call today about single-game tickets going on sale Friday morning for this Sunday’s game. More information on tickets for remaining games will be released next week.
