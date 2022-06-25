To most people who frequent the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, the produce stand from Paw-Paw & Chance is well known.
But the actual garden where it is grown is hidden behind an unassuming little house off Pleasant Ridge Road in rural Daviess County.
Robert Bullington has been growing fresh produce in this community for roughly two decades. He grows a variety of produce from tomatoes and beets to watermelons and cabbages, not to mention the numerous kinds of beans and peppers he grows.
Bullington was originally from Stanley, but came to moved to his current home in 1985 after he retired from his 25 years of military service and he has stayed where he is ever since.
He got into farming after he left the army because he found it difficult to find work, and he had done it before.
“I was a farmer till 17 when I joined the army,” Bullington said. “I came out and I couldn’t find a job.”
Currently, Bullington has about an acre and a half of land that he grows his crops on.
Bullington’s day begins very early in the morning with him, and his one other helper, tending the crops, weeding them and watering them.
“We get out here at about 5:30, daybreak, and stay till about 10, or when it gets hot,” Bullington said. “We’re about finished after 10 o’clock.”
The heat and lack of rain has not gone unnoticed by Bullington; he said it has drastically increased his watering bill and affected some crop’s growth.
“Right now we’re about six inches below normal,” Bullington said. “We got all the rain in April and now we’re not getting any. I water these at least every day.”
Even with these setbacks, Bullington is happy with his produce, and is happy with how they are coming along, he said.
He first began bringing his produce to the Farmers’ Market roughly 16 years ago after moving from numerous locations like Masonville for two years.
“Lot of people still come to the market and want to know when I’m coming to Masonville,” Bullington said.
To some, he is Robert Bullington, but to others, especially those that buy produce from him, he is know as simply “Paw-Paw,” a name given to him by his grandson Chance.
“He’s been living with me since he was 5 years old,” Bullington said. “Been following me around.”
Chance, who is currently in college pursuing a career as a surveyor and is tending his own garden, gave Bullington the iconic name that adorns his truck and trailer when he was 7 years old, Bullington said.
“When we set up in Masonville, we got a trailer and he said ‘Paw-Paw we need to put our name on here so people know who we are.’ ” Bullington said. “I said ‘What do you want to put on it?’ (Chance suggested) Paw-Paw and Chance.”
For roughly seven years, Chance helped out Bullington at the Farmers’ Market with the money and talking to the customers. Bullington marveled at the capacity Chance had to talk and count at the same time.
“He is something else,” Bullington said.
Bullington is turning 79 this October, but he said he will likely continue working, and growing produce in his garden.
“I found out if you keep working, you don’t have time to get old,” Bullington said. “Work never hurt nobody.”
During his lifetime, Bullington has had no shortage of jobs from a truck driver to a farm hand, but he found that the most enjoyable experience a person can have is working for themselves.
“I said ‘I’m going to do my own thing’,” Bullington said. “So I started farming, well raising a garden, in 2000 and I’ve been doing my own thing since then.”
Working for yourself, Bullington said, is something he would advise anyone to do, including his grandson Chance, as it provides flexibility in your schedule and promotes good work ethics.
“I’ve enjoyed most of my years (working for myself),” Bullington said.
