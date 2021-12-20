Friday night, Travis Owsley and his Beverly’s Hearty Slice brought Christmas to Kendall-Perkins Park in western Owensboro.
He and other volunteers handed out $30 gift cards to the first 100 families and 200 toys to children.
There was Little Caesars pizza for 200 people, Little Debbie snacks, Pepsi products and more than 100 coats for people who needed them.
But Owsley also got a big Christmas present.
He got a letter Tuesday night notifying him that Beverly’s Hearty Slice, the charity he launched 16 months ago to honor his late mother, Beverly Slaughter, now has 501 (c)(3) status, making donations to it tax-exempt.
“With the help of grants, we hope to be able to cover not only Kendall-Perkins Park, but the Rolling Heights community and Mechanicsville community all at the same time,” Owsley said.
He said he hopes that by summer free meals will be served in all three locations from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every other Friday.
Owsley said several teachers have volunteered to help staff the extra locations.
In the past month, he said, he has received $3,000 from Don Moore Automotive, $1,100 from Owensboro Catholic High School, $1,000 from Ken-tron, $1,000 from Four Star Sheet Metal and $1,000 from the Prajapati family — a total of $7,100 — for Friday night’s Christmas celebration at Kendall-Perkins Park.
Beverly’s Hearty Slice has been serving free meals in the park every other Friday night for 16 months. Owsley said those meals include two slices of Little Caesar’s Pizza, a bottle of water, hygiene products and Little Debbie snack cakes.
Joy Carroll, board chairwoman of Beverly’s Hearty Slice, said the organization’s mission is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
Owsley said the free meals honor his mother, who died in 2018.
“When she cooked a big meal, she would always invite people in from off the street to eat,” he said.
Owsley said he started the project because “too many were dying from drugs and violence. I wanted to spread hope and inspire others.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.