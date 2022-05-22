Apollo coach Mason Head was walking to his car a little after 6 p.m. Saturday, with the opening game of the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament pushed back to an 8:30 p.m. start, then postponed altogether because of rain and severe thunderstorms that had been in the region much of the afternoon.
Apollo and Ohio County will meet Sunday at 2 p.m. Breckinridge County and Edmonson County will play at 5 p.m. Both games are at Eagle Park.
Early games on the other side of the bracket were played Saturday, with Meade County and Owensboro Catholic advancing to Monday’s semifinals.
Head didn’t think moving the game back a day would have an impact on his team.
“It’s baseball, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains,” Head said. “We’re on summer break now, we have to reset, come out Sunday and be ready to go.”
Head believed Apollo was set mentally for the opener Saturday. His coaching staff was at the field early working on it to get it ready for four games, and later in the day Apollo players joined them to get the tarp on the field when rain was moving in.
“I think they’re ready, for that reason I hate that it got rained out, but at the same time, it was a long day, so maybe it was for the best,” Head said. “I thought we would get to play tonight, I sent the guys to get food and 20 minutes after I sent them we needed to put the tarp on the field.”
Players from Breckinridge and Edmonson both helped with the tarp, which Head appreciated.
Ohio County coach Ben Everley thought there was a good chance their game would get knocked off, according to weather forecasts, and the Eagles tried to prepare accordingly. They did not make the trip to Owensboro.
“It was something we were prepared for,” Everley said. “It gives everybody another day of rest, we try to look at it from a positive standpoint. With pitching, looking down further into the tournament, championship game is still scheduled for same day (Wednesday). Whoever threw Saturday would’ve had more time to prepare for the championship game if we got that far.”
Everley also thought his team was prepared to go Saturday.
“We stuck to our original schedule,” Everley said. “We had batting practice, and that went really well for us. Hopefully we can hold on to that and move forward (Sunday).”
