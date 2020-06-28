One thing about the coronavirus pandemic: It sure changed political campaigns.
We should have gone to the polls on May 19 to vote for our nominees for president and U.S. Senate.
But the primary was delayed until last Tuesday because of the pandemic.
For the first — but hopefully, not the last — time, Kentucky allowed anyone to vote by mail.
And some people were already mailing in their ballots three weeks or more ago.
That meant that last-minute campaigns had no impact on those voters.
Campaign rallies were out, since large gatherings weren’t allowed.
That left advertising as the main tool.
But the impact of TV advertising has changed with more and more people using streaming services to get their TV programs.
Mine comes through Hulu+Live, which shows only limited commercials.
Retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath was buying a lot of ads there.
But I didn’t see any from state Rep. Charles Booker, who made a strong last-minute surge.
We won’t know until later this week who won the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November, because several counties still haven’t reported numbers.
The Secretary of State’s office said 161,238 people went to the polls last Tuesday.
And by Tuesday, more than 530,000 mail-in ballots had been returned.
As long as they were postmarked by Tuesday, they counted.
So, the election hinges on mail-in votes.
If Booker wins, he will have pulled off a major upset with his last-minute surge.
But if he doesn’t, we’ll always wonder if the ballots mailed in before his campaign began to gather momentum were the reason.
And now, we’ll turn our attention to wondering how the presidential campaign will play out.
Some say that the less Joe Biden says for the next four months, the better his chances are.
Let President Trump continue to shoot himself in the foot, they say.
We’ll see how it plays out.
But I doubt that there is one undecided voter left in America.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.