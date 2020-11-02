After a postseason run last year that concluded with a trip to the conference tournament title game, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team is hoping to build on that performance in 2020-21.
The Panthers finished the regular season at 11-15 before upsetting top-seeded Hillsdale in the first round of the G-MAC tournament and then outlasting No. 5 seed Malone in overtime to reach the championship.
Though KWC ultimately fell to tournament victor Walsh, Panthers third-year coach Drew Cooper saw some positives — and plenty of things to improve — as his squad heads into the upcoming campaign.
“Obviously, with the conference tournament, we had some good wins, but we were constantly digging ourselves out of a hole because of the 1-5 start (to the season),” Cooper said. “Our urgency right now is about being game ready the moment that ball is tossed up in the air.”
Wesleyan coaches are still working to schedule preseason scrimmages and exhibitions, but the Panthers are slated to open the season Dec. 3 at Hillsdale.
“We’ve got to use from now until Dec. 3 to understand our season’s on the line immediately,” Cooper said, noting his squad’s conference-only schedule. “We’re not going to have the out-of-conference trial and error to figure things out and create an identity. We’ve got to have that identity right now.”
KWC returns 10 players from last year’s team, including five of its top six contributors. Though the Panthers lost leading scorer Adam Goetz to graduation, they’ll benefit from the experience of 6-foot-4 junior guard Wyatt Battaile (10.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg), 6-2 senior guard Zach Hopewell (10 ppg), 6-1 senior guard Jo Griffin (8.3 ppg, 3.6 apg), 6-7 senior forward Stew Currie (6.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and 6-11 junior center Sasha Sukhanov (6.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg).
With Nathan Boyle, Cameron Cartwright, Tarik Dixon and Ben Sisson also back, Cooper is counting on across-the-board improvement from his players.
“All those guys have very sincere game experience and know what it takes,” Cooper said. “I’m very comfortable that with our player development, along with the experience that these guys have, I really think we have a chance.”
Throw in newcomers like senior guards Tre Cobbs and Jamil Wilson and junior forward Dejuan Lockett adding athleticism in spots, and Cooper expects a more well-rounded team this season.
“We did add some pieces, and some of those pieces are going to make an immediate impact,” he said. “Tre Cobbs and Jamil Wilson, they make us tougher and more athletic at the guard position than we’ve been since I got here. And we have 10 returners who, I genuinely believe, are all better basketball players.”
One of the top priorities for the upcoming year will be cutting back on turnovers and improved passing that leads to higher-percentage shots, Cooper added.
“We have 10 returners who know what a great possession looks like,” said Cooper, whose squad has finished top five in the country in assist-to-field goal ratio the past two seasons. “It’s about playing that style without turning the ball over, and playing that style really consistently, that we have to master. Our best scorers are really buying into giving up good shots for great shots.
“If we do that over and over and over again, we want our team field-goal percentage to be plus-50.”
Wesleyan opens the season with road matchups at Hillsdale and Findlay before the Panthers’ home opener Dec. 10 against Walsh. Cooper doesn’t yet know what the situation with fans at the Sportscenter will be, with the COVID-19 pandemic going on, but he hopes there can be a solution soon.
“Everybody with Spectra and everybody with Kentucky Wesleyan wants fans in the building,” he said. “There are ongoing discussions, but the only reason we haven’t announced anything is because we’re trying to make it work.
“If the conference allows us, we’re going to try. There’s going to be few certainties this year, but we want it to happen.”
