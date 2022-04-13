Lake Wilson kept things under control on the pitching mound for Daviess County, while Layton Huskisson and Jackson Loucks helped push the offense for the Panthers.
Wilson struck out 12 as the Panthers beat Owensboro High School 9-3 in a 9th District baseball matchup Tuesday night at DC.
“The story for us in the year has been throwing strikes on the mound, Lake has been the most consistent guy doing that, he was in the zone a lot,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “We didn’t make plays in the first inning, we had a couple of balls, a couple of bad plays that led to runs. Getting the leadoff guys out, pitching ahead later in the game was big for him having success.”
Loucks went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the sixth inning, two doubles and two RBIs. Huskisson had a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to erase a 3-0 OHS lead.
“That was a really good game for Loucks, that was big for his confidence,” Clay said. “Huskisson has been hitting real well. His home run, that was huge.”
In the top of the first, Eli Hampton had a single that scored Cayden Ray and Evan Hampton for a 2-0 OHS lead. Evan Hampton reached on an error and Ray singled.
Will Hume had an RBI flyout, scoring courtesy runner Will Rickard for a 3-0 advantage.
DC jumped back on top in the bottom of the first, with Huskisson drilling a three-run homer to left field that tied the game. His shot scored Cason Troutman, who doubled, and Brock Brubaker, who reached on an error.
Loucks hit the first of his two doubles in the game, scoring Wilson for a 4-3 lead.
DC went up 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth after Decker Renfrow singled, moved around and scored on a double steal from third base.
Wilson kept working on the hill for DC (10-4).
“In the first inning, they hit the ball, found some gaps, but after that I settled in, found the strike zone, my defense worked for me,” Wilson said. “I’ve definitely gotten into a groove.”
Loucks had another double in the bottom of the fifth and he scored on a throw after Renfrow singled to score Owen Payne, who had walked. Troutman’s double to center field scored Mason Boswell, who walked.
“I felt good today, I’ve been a little streaky lately, but Coach Clay has kept believing in me, kept telling me to have confidence at the plate,” Loucks said.
OHS dropped to 7-7.
“I think we kind of got frustrated that things weren’t going our way, as got to the end of the fourth, end of the fifth, we let a couple of silly mistakes snowball,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “I was really pleased offensively with where we were in the first few innings, the at-bats were good, we had some strike zone discipline.”
OWENSBORO 300 000 0 — 3 7 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 400 131 x — 9 12 2
WP-Wilson. LP-Ray. 2B-Troutman 2, Loucks 2, Lewis (DC). HR-Huskisson, Loucks (DC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.