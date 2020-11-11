Following cancellations and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daviess County High School football team is working through an extended break before the KHSAA state playoffs begin Nov. 19.
The Panthers’ final regular-season game against Owensboro Catholic on Nov. 6 was called off due to coronavirus concerns ahead of the playoffs, and then a few days later the KHSAA opted to push the start of the postseason back a week — ultimately extending DC’s time between games to three weeks.
“I think hindsight’s 20/20 for sure,” Panthers coach Matt Brannon said Monday. “I think losing the Catholic game, it’s a little more disappointing now that we’re two weeks away from playing.
“That’s a long time to prepare for one team. We’re taking it in stride, and we’ve talked about doing a little bit of a different schedule this week with some competitions at practice — trying to break up the monotony.”
DC (3-4, 1-3 in Class 6-A, District 1) earned the fourth seed in its district and is slated to take on top-seeded Henderson County (6-1, 5-0) in the opening round of the playoffs.
Though that’s the schedule for now, Brannon noted, that doesn’t mean things can’t change at a moment’s notice.
“I think they’re worried that we could get more bad news,” he said of his players’ mindset. “It’s my job as coach to make sure they understand we’re going to prepare for the game and be ready, but also understanding that we could get some bad news. But we’ll deal with it as we go.
“We’re committed to playing another game this season, whether it’s a playoff game or a pick-up game. We want closure to the season. Obviously, we also want that rematch with Henderson.”
The Panthers fell 63-44 to the Colonels in their previous meeting this season on Oct. 16, but DC feels differently this time around.
“We’re anxious to get to play them again,” Brannon said. “Offensively, we executed really well against them the first time around, but defensively we struggled. We changed up some schematic looks, changed some personnel, put people in different spots, and our philosophy’s a little different than last time.
“Our guys want another chance to redeem themselves from the first time.”
There is a silver lining to the delay for the Panthers’ depth, though.
DC’s junior varsity team has been quarantining since last Monday, and Panthers coaches are optimistic that several weeks worth of rest will pay dividends.
“We lost 12 varsity players that dress,” Brannon said. “Practice has been really, really thin. We only have 22 or 23 players at practice, so getting those guys back will make practice more competitive.
“Normally you’d have two padded practices to get ready for a team, and we’re going to have six. So, this is a time to watch film and a time to heal up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.