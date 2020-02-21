Logan Hillard posted 17 points and seven rebounds to lead Daviess County past visiting Union County 61-55 in a boys’ high school basketball game Thursday night at DCHS.
Ryan Thomson added 15 points with five rebounds and four assists for DC (8-20), while Bo Stratton and Camron Johnson chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Izaiah Manuel scored a game-best 29 points for Union County (9-20).
UNION COUNTY 7-17-17-14 — 55
DAVIESS COUNTY 9-23-11-18 — 61
Union County (55) — Manuel 29, Martin 6, Corbett 5, Hughes 5, Mackey 5, Kanipe 3, Mayes 2.
Daviess County (61) — Hillard 17, Thomson 15, Stratton 12, Johnson 11, Barron 2, Burch 2, Kato 2.
MCLEAN COUNTY 63, CRITTENDEN COUNTY 49The Cougars closed with a 18-5 fourth-quarter run to put away the visiting Rockets in Calhoun.
Logan Patterson led McLean County with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jacob Clark added 17 points and Isaac Springer added 10.
Preston Turley scored a game-best 21 points for Crittenden County (15-15).
The Cougars are now 19-10 — marking the third-most victories in program history.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 13-13-18-5 — 49
MCLEAN COUNTY 18-11-16-18 — 63
Crittenden County (49) — Turley 21, Morgeson 11, O’Leary 8, Mott 5, Boone 2, Carlson 2.
McLean County (63) — Patterson 19, Clark 17, Springer 10, Dame 7, Bishop 6, Englehardt 4.
BRECKINRIDGE CO. 74, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 62
Kaeveon Mitchell scored a game-high 32 points in the Fighting Tigers’ victory at Whitesville.
Isaac Seeger added 14 points for Breck County (18-9), while Justin Shrewsberry had 12 points and Kason Morris chipped in 10.
Landon Huff led Trinity (9-21) with 22 points, Seth Foster finished with 12 points, and Denver Dickens tallied 10.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 18-17-19-20 — 74
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 17-19-10-16 — 62
Breckinridge County (74) — Mitchell 32, Seeger 14, Shrewsberry 12, Morris 10, B. Lucas 2, Critchelow 2, E. Lucas 1, Irwin 1.
Whitesville Trinity (62) — Huff 22, Foster 12, Dickens 10, Hall 6, Boarman 4, Howard 4, Edge 4.
MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 67, OHIO COUNTY 53
Trey Lewis scored 18 points as the Eagles fell in Madisonville.
Tripp Manning finished with 12 points for Ohio County (22-7).
Ksuan Casey scored 24 points for No. 4 Madisonville (26-3), which also got 10 points apiece from Deljuan Johnson, Marquise Parker and Keshawn Stone.
OHIO COUNTY 14-11-15-13 — 53
MADISONVILLE 19-14-19-15 — 67
Ohio County (53) — Lewis 18, T. Manning 12, Frady 8, Decker 6, Tichenor 5, Pharis 4.
Madisonville (67) — Casey 24, Johnson 10, Parker 10, Stone 10, White 9, Tow 4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL OHIO COUNTY 71, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 40
Kelsey Kennedy scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Eagles to victory in Hartford.
Rain Embry and Heaven Vanover added 11 points apiece for Ohio County (17-12).
Cassidy Morris led Trinity (13-16) with 17 points, while Morgan Kinsey chipped in 10.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 8-7-12-13 — 40
OHIO COUNTY 17-19-12-23 — 71
Whitesville Trinity (40) — Morris 17, Kinsey 10, Aull 9, Hibbit 4.
Ohio County (71) — K. Kennedy 22, Embry 11, Vanover 11, S. Probus 7, Sandefur 5, Bullock 3, Gaddis 3, Smith 3, Bratcher 2, C. Kennedy 2, K. Probus 2.
GRAVES COUNTY 57, MUHLENBERG CO. 48
Callie Jackson scored 29 points to lead Graves County at Mayfield.
Bailey Wilson added 21 points for the Lady Eagles (23-5).
Elisabeth Joines scored 26 points for Muhlenberg County (20-10).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 12-8-8-18 — 48
GRAVES COUNTY 20-14-6-17 — 57
Muhlenberg County (48) — Joines 26, Armour 9, Noffsinger 9, Boggess 2.
Graves County (57) — C. Jackson 29, Wilson 21, Dawson 3, N. Jackson 2, Myatt 2.
