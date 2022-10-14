The Daviess County Panthers are regional champions once again.
Three first-half goals allowed DC to build an early advantage before the Panthers closed out a 7-0 victory over Owensboro in the boys soccer 3rd Region Tournament on a chilly Thursday night at Deer Park.
“I thought we played really well in the first half,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “We made a couple of extra passes around the box that led to a couple of goals that were nice. Getting that third goal in the first half was nice because it gave us a comfort level. I think, overall, we played really well on both sides of the ball.
“Very pleased with the way our guys came out and played tonight. In a region final, you never know how the kids are going to come out. It doesn’t matter the opponent — nerves or whatever could be a factor — but we came out focused and we were a very dangerous team right from the start.”
Sean Higgs opened scoring in the ninth minute with a goal off of Hayden Boswell’s assist, and the Panthers (18-4-1) pulled ahead for a 2-0 advantage following Dax Sandifer’s goal from another Boswell helper just two minutes later.
Carter Payne scored an unassisted goal in the 25th minute for a 3-0 edge that held until intermission.
Higgs scored again early in the second half after weaving his way through the OHS defense; Braden Dant crossed to Boswell for a goal in the 53rd minute; and Tyler Wilkerson closed out scoring with back-to-back goals on consecutive assists by Payne in the 69th and 71st minutes.
Panthers senior midfielder Nate Dailey was happy to see the consistent effort throughout the game, especially considering his team’s 4-0 win over OHS in last week’s district tournament finale.
“I’m feeling great, we played great today,” Dailey said. “We were trying to come out like that, we were just hoping that we could come out and do better because last week it was a lot closer than that. We played the first half really good and we were just hoping to do that again in the second half and we did, so it worked out great.
“We were trying to go all-out attack and stop them from moving the ball forward, and it all worked out.”
According to OHS coach Ryan Haley, the barrage of goals was simply too much to overcome.
“I thought we started off with good tempo,” he said. “We let one in the net, the guys didn’t hang their heads. After about three, they started hanging their heads a little bit and it opened up some more goals. That’s the funny thing about soccer: Belief in winning the game can really keep a team fighting. Once it’s out of reach, tempo drops, heads start dropping, effort starts dropping. That’s kind of what happened here today.”
Still, he added, the result doesn’t take away from the strides the Red Devils (11-9-3) made throughout the year — and their potential for the future.
“On the season, we’re very happy we made it this far,” he said. “Of course, we would’ve liked to have won this game, but I’m proud of them. They really rose up and we had a tough district this year, a lot of even teams, and we were able to come out on top of that end and make it to this point. We’re happy with that.
“We bring back several starters for next season and I like our chances next season to be right back here fighting in this very same game. We’re going to miss our senior boys, it’s going to be tough to replace them, but they’ve paved a path for the younger guys moving forward and I think we’ll have a tough team next year and the year after and the year after that. I don’t see us dropping off anytime soon, I expect us to be in this game for the next five years, no doubt.”
For the Panthers, their streak of reaching the state tournament will continue.
“It’s not a pressure thing for these kids to continue that. Just be a part of it,” Sandifer said. “We tell them to be a part of the teams that’ve done it before you and continue that. Nine straight region titles, we’ve been very fortunate. That’s all I can say.
“These kids know it, they know the history, they know the tradition, and they want to uphold it.”
Dailey, who’s heading to the state tournament for the fourth time, agreed.
“It’s an honor, it really is,” he said. “I’m really proud of the team and how I’ve come up, it’s been great.”
