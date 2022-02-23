Christy Haire always wanted to teach math, but when she first entered the education field 29 years ago the job available to her was a high school physics teacher.
She enjoyed teaching physics, but math was her passion. So when one of her former professors at her alma mater asked her if she would be interested in teaching math part-time at Kentucky Wesleyan College, she jumped at the chance.
“Teaching math was my dream job growing up, so I said I could do it and get my math fix,” Haire said.
Haire teaches a general education math course at KWC twice a week, and she said it’s fun and not stressful.
She also enjoys the interaction she has with KWC students, who are mostly freshmen. Up until this year, Haire taught physics at Owensboro High School.
Now she is a math interventionist at Owensboro Middle School, but said coming from the background of a high school teacher also has helped her relate and advise college freshmen.
“I am more in tune with the transitions freshmen are going through,” she said. “I can be more flexible with them sometimes, and understand what they are going through coming from a public school background. I have enjoyed it, which is why I have kept doing it for this long.”
She has spent her career trying to be the best educator she can possibly be.
When she has a freshman who says he or she dislikes math, it disheartens her. She wishes she could have taught that student earlier, to show them the subject can be enjoyable.
“You have to be fortunate to have good teachers to teach math,” she said. “It just starts at a young age. You have to have a good foundation.”
According to collegefactual.com, an online resource that aggregates data about colleges and universities based on several data points including the National Center for Education Statistics, about 48% of KWC’s faculty are part-time instructional employees. About 52% of Brescia University faculty are part-time.
The national average for part-time professors is 47%, collegefactual.com reported.
Part-time, or adjunct, professors work on a contract basis, and they have all of the qualifications of tenured professors.
Thomas Vallandingham has been teaching at Brescia University for five years. He currently teaches business law, which introduces students to basic legal concepts that impact the business world.
He also has a full-time career as a practicing attorney with the Law Firm of Sexton & Vallandingham, PLLC, which started in 2015.
Both Haire and Vallandingham said since they have been teaching the biggest change for them has been adjustments that have occurred as a result of the pandemic.
Specifically, they both said technology expansions that have allowed students and staff to more easily work from home have been game changers.
“The pandemic forced that upon us,” Haire said. “The pandemic has forced me to use technology more than I did before, and that’s not a bad thing.”
Vallandingham said COVID-19 has had a profound impact on education, and college was not immune to that. Virtual and hybrid classes have made his courses somewhat difficult to teach.
“The law requires discussions and the ability to tease apart the nuance,” he said. “It is hard to do that virtually or when half the class is virtual and the other half is in person.”
Even with the changes and disruptions due to the virus, Vallandingham still enjoys teaching and practicing law.
“I genuinely love the law,” he said. “I love discussing the law, dissecting the law, and sharing the law with other people.”
As an attorney, Vallandingham said law is more practical and real, because you are dealing with people’s lives. As an adjunct professor, however, he has an opportunity to “really dive into theory and view the law from a more academic point of view.”
He also likes the discussion platform in his classes, and the opportunity to help students see issues from various sides. With business law, he likes to teach students who do not otherwise have much exposure to the topics he covers in class.
“I enjoy teaching young adults,” he said. “They have enough life experience to inform discussion, but most haven’t lived enough life to be entrenched in any one viewpoint.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
