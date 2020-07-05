Pat and Tony Howard are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Pat and Tony, who live in Owensboro, were married July 4, 1970, at Saint Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
They hosted an anniversary celebration at home Saturday with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
