Patricia D. Evans, 58, of Barnsley, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home. She had worked at the Humane Society.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Evans; children Michelle Vannoy, Brian Poe, and Christopher Durham; five sisters, Lidia Dutton, Marietta Dutton, Charlotte Collins, Cheri Spainhoward and Jackie Starks; two brothers, Bucky Emery and Richard Emery.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation: 9.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House.
