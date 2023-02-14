The new Owensboro Food and Beverage Coalition’s first competitive cooking contest — the Mac & Cheese Throwdown — last week was very successful, Ben Skiadas, one of the coalition’s founders said Monday.
“There was tons of interaction,” he said. “Everybody had a pretty good pickup in business during a slow time of the year. I definitely saw an uptick at my restaurants.”
Skiadas said, “I’m very excited about April and the milkshake and donut week on April 16-22.”
His Lure Smoke Shack won the People’s Choice Award, voted on by people online, for its Big Porker Mac featuring white cheddar smoked mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, pork belly burnt ends, pork rinds, candied jalapeños and double sauced.
And Skiadas’ Lure Lobster Mac won the gourmet division competition.
He said he expects the dishes to remain on the menu for awhile so people who didn’t turn out last week will get a chance to try them.
Larry Owen’s PeezO’s Pizza took two firsts for its Philly Mac — first in the Standard Division (under $13) and first in creativity in the Standard Division.
“I was very busy and almost didn’t enter,” Owen said. “But they kept asking, so we went ahead and did it. I’m glad we did.”
He said he expects the dish to remain on the menu for awhile.
Sassafras’ Smoked Chicken Mac took first place in the gourmet division for creativity.
Matt Weafer, one of the owners, said, “We are humbled by the award as we were in the mix with a bunch of talented people and awesome dishes. Our chef Buddy McCarter put his own spin on this dish. We’re proud of the work he and our staff did and very appreciative of the support from the community and the judges. And we will run this on special regularly.”
He said, “We look forward to the other new events in the works from the Owensboro Food and Beverage Coalition.”
Those events include the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Burger Week, March 3-11, which the coalition is supporting.
The rest of the year includes barbecue and bourbon week, May 7-13; fried chicken, sweet tea and lemonade week, June 11-17; farm to table and drink local week, July 16-22; taco and margarita week, Aug. 13-19; beef/steak and Old Fashioned Week, Sept. 17-23; coffee and chocolate week, Oct. 22-28; suds n spuds (spotlighting nonprofits), Nov. 12-18; and hot chocolate and sweets week in December.
Restaurants that want to participate in any event can contact the coalition at OwensboroFBC@gmail.com.
Here’s the list of winners:
People’s Choice Award Winner:
Lure Smoke Shack
Judges Overall Winners:
Standard Division (under $13)
1. Peezos Philly Mac
2. Lure Poblano Chili Mac
3. Lure Smoke Shack Spicy Boi
4. Jordy’s Lobster Mac
5. Brasher’s Walking Chili Mac
Gourmet Division (over $13)
1. Lure Lobster Mac
2. Sassafras Smoked Chicken Mac
3. Lure Smoke Shack Big Porker
4. Famous Bistro Cajun Mac
5. Niko’s Cheesy Carbonara Mac
Judges Creativity Awards:
Standard Division:
Peezos Philly Mac
Gourmet Division:
Sassafras Smoked Chicken Mac
