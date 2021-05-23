Penguin Point may have set a record for the shortest time locally between opening and closing.
The 71-year-old Indiana-based fast food chain, opened its local restaurant at 830 Chuck Gray Court — beside Pizza Hut — on Oct. 12.
There was a sign on the door Tuesday that said the restaurant had closed permanently.
“We would like to thank Owensboro and our guests for the reception they have given us over the last six months,” Tricia Galloway-Nalin, the general manager, wrote. “We will miss seeing you.”
It was actually open for seven months.
But what about Krispy Kreme, you ask, didn’t it close quickly?
When the store opened at 4911 Frederica St. on June 7, 2016, there were so many cars in line that police had to direct traffic.
But 20 months later, in February 2018, it closed.
• Speaking of restaurants, the recovery has started.
Zenreach, a data company that measures store visits and in-store marketing results, reported last week that on May 16 restaurant visits across the country were up 41% from New Year’s Day.
• Looks like Kentucky BioProcessing, 3700 Airpark Drive, is expanding.
The company picked up a building permit last week for a 104,558-square-foot foundation for a new building.
Price tag on the foundation is $307,000.
I’m told an announcement may be coming soon.
• Azzip Pizza said last week that it has added a new made-in-house square crust for its pan-style pizza that is personal-sized and baked in just two and a half minutes.
• SeniorLiving.org ranks Kentucky as the ninth-worst state for older adults.
The main reason, the study said, is that we have the fourth-lowest median income for people 65 and older at $40,349 and the sixth-lowest life expectancy — 75.8 years.
