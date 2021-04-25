Independence Bank has promoted two of its employees.
• Justin Marks has been named commercial loan officer at Independence.
He has been with the bank for more than five years, working in several positions.
Marks is a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and the University of Louisville.
He played professional baseball before returning to Owensboro in 2016.
• Summer Crowe has been named a mortgage originator.
She has been part of the lending team at the bank for more than five years.
The Whitesville native has been active in the community, serving a seven-year term on the board of directors for Friends of Sinners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.