Ken Crandall has joined the board of directors of First United Bank and Trust Co.
In 1969, Crandall founded Ken’s Carpets Unlimited Inc., shortly after moving to Owensboro from Dalton, Georgia. He is also the owner of Crandall’s Home Furnishings, Crandall Properties and Money Investments and is involved with Habitat for Humanity and is an active volunteer for his church.
“Ken will be a great addition to our board because he understands small business and the needs of the community,” board chairman Jerry Markham said.
He added, “He will be very valuable, especially to our new Owensboro Banking Center. His philosophy ‘a happy customer is a return customer’ has served him well over the years and will blend perfectly with the First United Bank community bank strategy.”
Crandall and his wife, Sherry, live in Owensboro. They have three sons and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
First United Bank and Trust Company entered the Daviess County market in March of this year, opening a banking center at 3012 West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro. The bank has $400 million in assets and five other locations in Hopkins, Ohio and Crittenden counties.
Rusty Burton, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Owensboro since 2004, recently qualified for the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors.
This is the sixth time he has been invited to the event.
Burton said, “It is the result of the close relationships we share with our clients, and the trust they place in us to help them feel informed, understood, secure and in control of their financial picture. We value these relationships.”
His office is at 2816 Veach Road.
Laura Dowell has joined Progressive Rehab as part of its home health team.
She has a masters degree in speech language pathology from Murray State University.
Dowell works with all ages to treat cognitive, speech, language, voice and swallowing disorders.
