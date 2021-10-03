Kathleen M. Fulkerson recently joined Riney Hancock CPAs as a staff I accountant in the audit and assurance services division. Prior to joining Riney Hancock CPAs, she was a centralized audit staff member with Crowe LLP in Lexington. Kathleen graduated summa cum laude from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. She received departmental honors in accounting and finance at the University of Kentucky. Kathleen is currently studying for the Certified Public Accountant exam.
Kelsey M. Mayer recently joined Riney Hancock CPAs as a staff accountant in the audit and assurance services and the tax services divisions. Prior to joining Riney Hancock CPAs, she was a tax associate with BKD CPA and Advisors. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Evansville with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business. Kelsey is currently studying for the Certified Public Accountant exam.
Cassidy L. Philhower recently joined Riney Hancock CPAs as a staff member in the client accounting services division. Prior to joining Riney Hancock CPAs, she worked for a regional financial institution. Cassidy graduated from Owensboro Community and Technical College with an associate in applied science with a focus in accounting and business management.
