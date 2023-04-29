Edward Jones financial advisor Rusty Burton, of Owensboro, has been named to the 2023 list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” in Kentucky by Forbes and Shook Research.
Burton has served investors for the past 19 years. He is ranked 39th in Kentucky.
To compile the 2023 list of financial advisors named to the list, SHOOK Research analysts conducted more than 17,500 interviews with the nominees. Criteria included revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, use of best practices and approach to working with clients.
Burton is one of 154 Edward Jones financial advisors to be named to the list. His office is at 2816 Veach Road, Suite 102, in Owensboro, and the office can be reached at 270-926-9700.
