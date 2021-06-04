• Grant Collins has taken the position of chief investment officer at Advanced Investment Management, a Member of Advisory Services Network, LLC. In his role Grant provides financial and investment advice to help clients navigate financial markets. The office is located at 725 Harvard Drive, Owensboro.
• Norma Hurm has been hired into the position of lead client relationship manager at Advanced Investment Management, a Member of Advisory Services Network, LLC. Her role centers around providing excellent client service to AIM Clients. The office is located at 725 Harvard Drive, Owensboro.
