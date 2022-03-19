Progressive Sports Therapy is proud to announce another certification completed by Halie Lynn, COTA/L. Rehabilitative Ultrasound Imaging for Women’s Health and Orthopedic Topics technology is used to isolate, visualize and rehabilitate specific muscle groups to enhance your rehab. This tool can help maximize progress with incontinence training, reduce pelvic pain, and enhance postpartum care. Women’s health therapy has just been rejuvenated and you can be too. For more information, call 270-685-9499.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

