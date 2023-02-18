Junior Achievement of West Kentucky is pleased to announce the hiring of Chelsey Chaney and Mercedes McCain. Chelsey will be serving as the program manager for the Ohio Valley, while Mercedes will serve in the same role for Daviess County.
As program managers for JA of West Kentucky, Chaney and McCain will secure school and volunteer relationships to implement the work and career readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship programs that reach over 20,000 students annually throughout in the West Kentucky area.
For more information on Junior Achievement, or on volunteering please contact Chelsey at Chelsey.chaney@ja.org (Breckinridge, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Perry, Union, or Webster counties) or Mercedes at Mercedes.Mccain@ja.org (Daviess County).
Junior Achievement of West Kentucky has a long history of volunteer service. During the 2021-22 school year, JA’s classroom mentors served 1,029 classes, reaching 23,675 students in Daviess County and the surrounding counties. Local volunteers delivered over 125,000 instructional hours on the topics of financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.
