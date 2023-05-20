Edward Jones Financial Advisor Rusty Burton, of Owensboro, recently attended the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 financial advisors in the firm. The conference was held May 11 and 12 in Scottsville, Arizona. During the conference, firm members had the opportunity to learn and interact with firm leaders, confer on timely topics, and share strategies for best serving clients. Burton has attended this conference eight times.

