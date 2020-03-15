• The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Kentucky’s Personal Injury Law Firm, Foreman Watson Holtrey, LLP as Two-Year 10-Best Personal Injury Law Firm for Client Satisfaction.
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Personal Injury attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOPIA’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation. AIOPIA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
