German American Bank announced that Michael F. Beckwith, an Owensboro resident, has been appointed executive vice president, chief banking officer, effective April 1, 2023.
Beckwith will succeed current Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer Randall L. Braun, who will be retiring.
Beckwith earned his bachelor of science degree from Butler University. He has served on various community boards throughout his career in the commonwealth and currently serves on the board of the Kentucky Bankers Association.
Beckwith joined German American Bank through the acquisition of First Security Bank in 2018 where he served as president and CEO. He has served as the Kentucky Division President leading the strategic focus in German American’s Kentucky footprint, and has most recently served as chief commercial banking officer.
In his role as executive vice president, chief banking officer, he will oversee the strategy and execution of the bank’s business lines including commercial, retail, mortgage, treasury management, and affordable housing. He will also provide executive oversight for marketing operations.
