Nicholas Hamilton has become a financial advisor with The Hamilton Group in Baird’s Owensboro wealth management office.
Hamilton joined Baird in January 2021 through the firm’s Financial Advisor Training Program, a comprehensive training and development program designed to help top-performing professionals successfully transition into the role.
As a Baird Financial Advisor, Hamilton will help individuals, families and businesses make personalized financial decisions about their future. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and currently resides in Owensboro.
